Several Uniontown Area High School students recently received scholarships offered by local donors, including organizations and private individuals.
Kaitlyn Adams: Hutson Family; Uniontown Business & Professional Women; Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) Arthur and Millicent Gabriel scholarship; CFFC Alfred and Anna Jones Charitable Fund
Jazmine Anderson: Challenge Program Inc. with business partner COE Distributing
Ashlyn Barcheck: UHS Hall of Fame for Arts; Helen Brice; UHS Senior Girl scholarship; CFFC Allen Craft Memorial Scholarship; Challenge Program Inc. with business partner COE Distributing
Ty Berdar: Ken Glozer Advanced Vocational scholarship; Cody Nypaver Memorial scholarship; UHS Faculty Award; Challenge Program Inc. with business partner COE Distributing
Alex Eitner: Daniel John Dice Memorial scholarship; Helen Brice; George Tomas George (G.T.) Memorial scholarship; CFFC Wolford Swimmer Memorial scholarship
Nina Jeffries: Helen Brice
Alayna Kopacka: Helen Brice; UHS Class of 1959
Josephine Maher: Uniontown College Club; Lauren Madison Memorial scholarship; Scott Vrabel Memorial scholarship; CFFC Wolfrod Swimmer Memorial scholarship
Sarah Maldovan: Helen Brice; Disey E. and Rose M. Simon Memorial scholarship
Logan Maust: UHS Hall of Fame for Athletics
Carson McClintock: Mountaintop Foundation; CFFC Darrel and Norma Uphold scholarship; CFFC Sgt. Eric Hull Memorial scholarship; Challenge Program Inc. with business partner COE Distributing.
Mya Murray: B’nai B’rith; Harry C. Fee; TriCada
Emily Parker: Karen and Tom Rutledge
Nolan Ranker: UHS class of 1959; Joseph Marcinek Memorial scholarship; Mountaintop Foundation
Andrew Schoener: UHS Senior Boy scholarship
David Serock: Challenge Program Inc. with business partner COE Distributing
Luke Smearcheck: Mountaintop Foundation; Thomas A. Link Memorial scholarship; Max Nobel; Sgt. Eric Hull Memorial scholarship
Hannah Smith: Nancy Flanengan McManus nursing scholarship; UHS Class of 1959/Jerilyn Walters Strohm Memorial scholarship
MJ Swaney: CFFC Mary Jane Dailey Wood scholarship
Noah Trimmer: UHS Hall of Fame for Academics; Helen Brice; Uniontown Church of Brethren Peace; Max Nobel; CFFC Wolford Swimmer Memorial scholarship
Lyndsi Urani: Daniel John Dice Memorial scholarship; Helen Brice; Sandra Budreck Memorial scholarship
Phillisty Varndell: Pittsburgh Regional Food Service Directors
Abby White: American Red Cross
April Wivell: Helen Brice; Uniontown Area Education Association; UHS Class of 1959/Edward Yezioro Memorial scholarship; Josh Malenke Memorial scholarship
