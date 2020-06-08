Uniontown Area High School scholarship recipients
Several Uniontown Area High School students received scholarships offered by local donors, including organizations and private individuals. Pictured from left are: (kneeling) Logan Maust, Noah Trimmer, Andrew Schoener; (second row) Alex Eitner, Emily Parker, Abby White, Alayna Kopacka, Nina Jeffries, Ty Berdar; (top row) April Wivell, Ashlyn Barcheck, Josephine Maher, Kaitlyn Adams. (Not pictured: Jazmine Anderson, Sarah Maldovan, Carson McClintock, Mya Murray, Nolan Ranker, David Serock, Luke Smearcheck, Hannah Smith, MJ Swaney, Lyndsi Urani and Phillisty Varndell)

Several Uniontown Area High School students recently received scholarships offered by local donors, including organizations and private individuals.

Kaitlyn Adams: Hutson Family; Uniontown Business & Professional Women; Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) Arthur and Millicent Gabriel scholarship; CFFC Alfred and Anna Jones Charitable Fund

Jazmine Anderson: Challenge Program Inc. with business partner COE Distributing

Ashlyn Barcheck: UHS Hall of Fame for Arts; Helen Brice; UHS Senior Girl scholarship; CFFC Allen Craft Memorial Scholarship; Challenge Program Inc. with business partner COE Distributing

Ty Berdar: Ken Glozer Advanced Vocational scholarship; Cody Nypaver Memorial scholarship; UHS Faculty Award; Challenge Program Inc. with business partner COE Distributing

Alex Eitner: Daniel John Dice Memorial scholarship; Helen Brice; George Tomas George (G.T.) Memorial scholarship; CFFC Wolford Swimmer Memorial scholarship

Nina Jeffries: Helen Brice

Alayna Kopacka: Helen Brice; UHS Class of 1959

Josephine Maher: Uniontown College Club; Lauren Madison Memorial scholarship; Scott Vrabel Memorial scholarship; CFFC Wolfrod Swimmer Memorial scholarship

Sarah Maldovan: Helen Brice; Disey E. and Rose M. Simon Memorial scholarship

Logan Maust: UHS Hall of Fame for Athletics

Carson McClintock: Mountaintop Foundation; CFFC Darrel and Norma Uphold scholarship; CFFC Sgt. Eric Hull Memorial scholarship; Challenge Program Inc. with business partner COE Distributing.

Mya Murray: B’nai B’rith; Harry C. Fee; TriCada

Emily Parker: Karen and Tom Rutledge

Nolan Ranker: UHS class of 1959; Joseph Marcinek Memorial scholarship; Mountaintop Foundation

Andrew Schoener: UHS Senior Boy scholarship

David Serock: Challenge Program Inc. with business partner COE Distributing

Luke Smearcheck: Mountaintop Foundation; Thomas A. Link Memorial scholarship; Max Nobel; Sgt. Eric Hull Memorial scholarship

Hannah Smith: Nancy Flanengan McManus nursing scholarship; UHS Class of 1959/Jerilyn Walters Strohm Memorial scholarship

MJ Swaney: CFFC Mary Jane Dailey Wood scholarship

Noah Trimmer: UHS Hall of Fame for Academics; Helen Brice; Uniontown Church of Brethren Peace; Max Nobel; CFFC Wolford Swimmer Memorial scholarship

Lyndsi Urani: Daniel John Dice Memorial scholarship; Helen Brice; Sandra Budreck Memorial scholarship

Phillisty Varndell: Pittsburgh Regional Food Service Directors

Abby White: American Red Cross

April Wivell: Helen Brice; Uniontown Area Education Association; UHS Class of 1959/Edward Yezioro Memorial scholarship; Josh Malenke Memorial scholarship

