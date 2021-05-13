An Uledi man is charged with raping a 9-year-old girl multiple times between Oct. 25, 2013 and July 30, 2014.
According to court paperwork, Arthur Paul Metts, 72, had sexual contact with the girl five times over that nine-month span at a South Union Township home. The girl is now 17.
The Herald-Standard does not identify those who allege they are victims of sexual assault.
Police said a licensed professional counselor who talked to the alleged victim performed a trauma symptom test, and found the girl suffered from childhood trauma.
Metts was charged Thursday with five counts each of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault and sexual assault. He is free on $40,000 percentage bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25 before Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries.
