A Uledi man accused of raping a 9-year-old girl multiple times between Oct. 25, 2013, and July 30, 2014, was ordered held for court Wednesday at his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic.
Arthur Paul Metts, 72, allegedly had sexual contact with the girl, now 17, five times at a South Union Township home, according to court documents.
Metts faces five counts each of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault and sexual assault, all of which were held for court. He is free on $40,000 percentage bond, and his formal arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.