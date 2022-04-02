A Uledi man is wanted for allegedly having repeated sexual contact with a girl over a four-year period.
State police charged Klender Estuardo Azanon-Urquia, 24, with two counts of rape of a child and three counts of statutory sexual assault on Thursday.
According to court paperwork, the alleged victim’s guardian contacted police in March 2020 after learning of the contact. When investigators tried to talk to the girl, police said she “was not mentally prepared to speak” about what occurred.
In January 2022, the girl came to police and said she wanted to report what happened.
Charges alleged the girl told police she was regularly having sex with Azanon-Urquia between 2016 and 2020 at various locations. Police said the sexual contact began when she was 11.
Police said the alleged victim told them she had not seen Azanon-Urquia since then 2020, when the initial report was made.
