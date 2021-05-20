A Uledi woman allegedly hit two people and four vehicles while trying to drive out of the parking lot of McPatton’s Pub in Uniontown on May 19.
Police said Amanda Desiree Drake, 33, was intoxicated when she left the 237 N. Gallatin Ave. bar, and other people were trying to stop her from driving.
A witness, Latica Lewis, told Uniontown police employees stopped serving Drake alcohol because she was too intoxicated, and the bartenders held on to her ID as a reminder not to serve her, court paperwork said.
As she tried to leave the parking lot, police said Drake hit Kristina Gardner once and Jenise Linnen twice with the front bumper of her vehicle. Police said Gardner suffered deep cuts to her right leg, and did not note Linnen’s injuries. Both transported to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital for treatment.
Drake also hit four vehicles in the parking lot before driving away, police alleged.
Drake’s charges include two counts each of aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. She was released on an unsecured bond of $25,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.