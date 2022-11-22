Remembering Robena

Dave Zuchowski

The Robena Mine Memorial in Masontown, just west of the Hatfield Power Plant will be the site of an 11 a.m. service on Dec. 6. This year marks 60 years since 37 miners lost their lives in a mine explosion.

 Dave Zuchowski

The 60th anniversary of the Robena Mine disaster will be commemorated on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Robena Monument on Route 21.

