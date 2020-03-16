A teacher at Uniontown Area High School is behind bars for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student at the high school multiple times.
Zachary Michael Dice, 29, of Woodlawn Street in Uniontown was arrested by Uniontown City Police Sunday and denied bail.
Police alleged the inappropriate contact started when Dice was on a field trip with the student last spring and asked her to text him a photo she took. The two started talking regularly through Snapchat and texts, and he allegedly sent her nude images and videos. She also sent him sexually explicit photos, and she would receive notifications that the photos were saved, police said. The alleged victim told police they exchanged about 50 explicit photos and videos.
On four occasions, Dice allegedly asked her to meet him at the high school, and they performed sex acts on each other, according to court documents. She said he also asked her to meet him at his house for sex, but she did not go.
On Wednesday, the teen said Dice asked her to delete their texts, videos and photos because of an active police investigation, court documents said.
He is charged with four counts each of sexual intercourse with a student at school and corruption of minors, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.
Dice was arraigned Sunday night.
