A Uniontown Area High School teacher was charged in two additional cases Tuesday for allegedly having sexual relations with a student and for allegedly sending sexually explicit material to a minor.
Zachary Michael Dice, 29, of Woodlawn Street in Uniontown had already been arrested Sunday and was charged with having sexual contact with a 16-year-old student at the high school multiple times, and sending and soliciting explicit photos and videos.
According to the affidavit of probable cause in the first new case, a teen told police Tuesday she had a relationship with Dice that was at first “friendly” and then turned “sexual.” She reportedly told police she and Dice started sending each other flirtatious notes, and then Dice “randomly” began sending her sexually explicit text messages and photos.
Police said she told them Dice once tried to kiss her at school and she pulled away from him. The teen reportedly said he taught her how to say “I love you,” “I miss you,” and “I need you,” in sign language, and would sign the phrases to her during class.
In the second case filed Tuesday, a teen told police Dice sent her two nude photos “without warning” on Snapchat.
In the first case, he is charged with criminal solicitation of a student, attempt to commit sexual intercourse with a student at school, criminal use of a communication facility, six counts of disseminating sexual material to a minor and two counts of corruption of minors. In the second case, he was charged with criminal use of a communication facility and two counts each of corruption of minors and disseminating sexually explicit material to a minor. He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Michael M. Metros, who set bail at $100,000 in each case.
Bail was denied in the case filed Sunday. Court documents indicate he hired attorney Robert Gordon Jr. to represent him.
