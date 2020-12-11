Uniontown Area School District, which is fully virtual, is distributing breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in all district schools.
There is no need to reserve meals necessary at this time. Anyone 18 years of age and under are eligible for these meals at no cost, and children do not need to be present to receive meals. Students should come to the entrance of the school and the cafeteria staff will assist them. In addition to the daily distribution at the schools, the district is working with local bus contractors by distributing meals from Beeson Square Apartments, Dolfi's Funeral Home, Buffington and Searights on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
"School food service is dedicated to feeding hungry children in the district, but it takes the support of the community to sustain the program," noted Chuck Brown, the district's food service director. "We rely on federal funds received from providing meals. With these funds we purchase food, supplies and pay our staff. It's quite simple; more meals equals more funding and the ability to feed more children. We are honored to be able to serve our community during this time."
