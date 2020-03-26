A Uniontown attorney who is accused of offering to launder money for drug dealers will be temporarily suspended by an order from the state Supreme Court.
Tancredi Calabrese, 32, of Tyler Court was charged by the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) following a lengthy undercover operation. Calabrese allegedly committed the crimes while acting as an attorney with Calabrese Legal Services, located at 78 East Main Street in Uniontown. He was charged in February with dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities, criminal attempt to deal in the proceeds of unlawful activities, unsworn falsification to authorities and tampering with public records.
His suspension will take effect April 25. The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania issued the order Thursday.
Calabrese's attorney, Thomas W. Shaffer, said in a previous interview he believes his client was entrapped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.