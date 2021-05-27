A Uniontown author has fulfilled a lifelong dream to become a full-time creative writer with the release of her first fiction novel, “Seraphim Falls.”
Author Tara Rack-Amber said the horror novel is a compilation of short stories surrounding the small town of Seraphim Falls. Not everything that happens in small towns are easily noticed by outsiders, so the stories take the reader behind the scenes into the stranger happenings of the fictional town.
“[When we visit] small towns, we see what the residents might want us to see. Beautiful, lined streets with flowers in all of the flowerpots and nice little businesses,” she said. “But if you don’t live there, you don’t know the history behind them.”
Rack-Amber, who wrote the book under the pen name T.R. Toth, started "Seraphim Falls" in late 2018, finishing it this year. She said her inspiration for the short stories came to her at different times in her life and in doing everyday activities.
She thought of the premise for the short story, “Redneck Rendezvous” from driving down the backroads of Fayette County, hoping the GPS would take her the right way and imagining what it would be like to get lost.
The short story “Keystroke” was based on a poem she wrote about a tortured soul who at first seemed like a normal girl. She wrote it for a literary magazine at Waynesburg University, where she graduated from with a degree in communication in 2005.
The five short stories each feature new characters in unique situations, all within the small town. Rack-Amber said the sixth and final story in the book ties the characters and stories together and she hopes readers will catch all the connections planted throughout the book.
She said she got the idea to separate the stories in the book from Mark Danielewski’s book, “House of Leaves,” where the author uses typewritten notes to break up the typical linear approach.
Rack-Amber said the characters are her favorite part about the novel, as they are all very different from each other and find ways to stretch out of their comfort zones within the stories. She said she didn’t model the characters after anyone she knows, but as she wrote them, the characters took on a life of their own.
Before writing creatively full-time, Rack-Amber worked in radio, public relations, photography and news. She was nominated for a Golden Quill Award for her journalism in 2017. In 2015, she published the travel book, “Mousekatots,” which offers tips and tricks for taking a toddler to Walt Disney World.
Rack-Amber said she already has a few more books in the works. She said she would like to possibly write a sequel to “Seraphim Falls” that takes a closer look into the history of the town.
Rack-Amber also runs a blog that can be found at tararackamber.com. Her novel “Seraphim Falls” was released on May 8, and can be found at most online book retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Apple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.