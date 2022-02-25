A Uniontown donut shop sustained significant damage from a fire on Thursday evening.
Uniontown Fire Chief Scott Conn said the department was called to a fire at Yum Yums Bagel Café on Morgantown Street came a little before 9:30 p.m.
Conn said a caller told 911 they could see smoke coming from the roof of the building.
“When our crews arrived, we saw smoke trickling from around a façade overhang to the left side of the building,” Conn said.
When crews walked around the building, Conn said, they saw smoke coming from the ceiling through the front windows.
“When the crews forced the front door, we could tell we had a pretty significant fire inside and it was burning high,” he said, adding that the crews were able to get water on the fire quickly. “But it got in the joist spaces between the drop ceiling and roof, so crews had to chase it and do a lot of opening up.”
Conn added that firefighters went to the roof to cut an initial ventilation hole, but they had to cut more holes due to the fire traveling under the ceiling.
He said portions of the main roof also had fire between its layers, which required removal and water to extinguish those spots as well.
“We found heavy fire damage between the older, original portion of the building and a lean-to addition which housed the coolers and racks, and that required very extensive overhauling to get to fire that made it in concealed spaces, “ he said. “Damage is significant throughout the whole building, unfortunately.”
Uniontown Fire Depart were assisted by fire companies from South Union and Hopwood, Fayette EMS, Uniontown City Police. The state police fire marshal was also called.
This is the second time there was a fire at the eatery’s present location. In 2019, the fire at the bakery in the building next to the cafe was ruled arson. In 2006, investigators determined a fire at a different Yum Yum’s location, in South Union Township near Uniontown Mall, was due to arson.
No injuries were reported, but Conn said one firefighter wasn’t feeling well Friday morning and went to the hospital to be evaluated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.