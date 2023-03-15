Sails Inn

Michael Scott I Herald-Standard

Sails Inn in Uniontown, where two men were recently shot and killed, could face closure if a Fayette County judge determines it is a nuisance bar.

A Uniontown bar may soon be forced to close for being a “public nuisance.”

