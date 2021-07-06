The Rev. Pete Malik, of Uniontown, was only 7 years old when George Swartz started cutting his hair. On Wednesday, Malik had one last haircut from the barber who cut his hair for 59 years.
“I can’t believe this is the last time,” Malik said, as he sat in George Swartz’s barber chair.
When Malik was 7, his father left their family and told them he would take care of paying for his son’s haircuts at George’s Continental Barber, located at 355 S. Mount Vernon Ave. in Uniontown. Every time Malik came to get his hair cut, he would ask if his father paid for his haircut, and Swartz would reply, “It’s been taken care of.”
What Malik didn’t know until later was that his father was not paying for the haircuts. But Swartz never told him and never made the family pay for the service while Malik was a child.
“George is more than a barber,” Malik said. “He’s a good friend.”
Now, after 64 years of barbering, George Swartz is retiring on his 88th birthday, Aug. 4.
Swartz decided to become a barber after he came out of the service. He said he didn’t have much education when he returned and wanted a job that he could do with his hands. Initially, he tried masonry work in Cleveland, but that wasn’t consistent because the work stopped during the winter. Then, he came back home and met his wife, Phyllis, on a dance floor.
“When I asked Phyllis to marry me, if she would have said no, I would have never gone to (barber) school,” he said.
After meeting his wife, he found barbering was something he could do with his hands that would allow them to stay in Uniontown, and he came to love it. Swartz continued to serve clients like Malik who have been returning to get their hair cut at his shop for almost as long as he has had the business.
“He enjoyed the people that he cut hair for,” Phyllis Swartz said. “He always says that he gained so much more education from his customers.”
George Swartz said he would often learn about new things going on in the city before anyone else because his clients would tell him. One of his clients even influenced him to take up another endeavor, and so he built Continental Plaza in Uniontown, which he sold about three years ago.
George and Phyllis Swartz now have three children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. George Swartz said continuing to work as a barber allowed him to help his grandchildren through college.
Now that he is retiring, he is searching for someone to take over his shop. He hopes someone will take his place to serve the next generation of people in the community – or the next two or three, like he did.
