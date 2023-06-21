A Uniontown-based nonprofit is offering programs geared toward helping at-risk youth make better choices by offering them a safe space to learn life skills, have fun, and explore alternative paths.
“Our ultimate end game is to give kids another voice, get kids in the (facility), and to educate them to make different choices,” said Jamie Bitter, board vice president of Once Voice One Community.
The nonprofit recently opened a 5,300 square-foot facility at 11 W. Fayette St. in Uniontown. So far, 30 young people have joined the free summer program, which offers educational opportunities including learning to play an instrument, gardening, art and fitness. Bittner said OVOC organizers hope to have the 45 children participating daily in programs that run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
OVOC was founded last year by the Rev. Terry Vassar of Uniontown and Aaron Zolbrod of Connellsville. The men wanted to create a place that was a safe haven for youth in the area, hoping to change the trajectory of the lives.
“These young kids are solicited into gang violence at a young age,” said Vassar, an entrepreneur and the president of the NAACP of Fayette County.
The summer programming started six days after a 14-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed a man on Clarke Street in Uniontown. Antonyo Owens of Uniontown, is charged as an adult with criminal homicide in the shooting death of Anthony Jones, 38, of Uniontown. Police, who have not disclosed a motive for the shooting, said video footage showed Owens shooting Jones several times around 11:30 a.m.
The OVOC’s summer offerings, which started June 12, operate through funding from donors and partnerships with organizations like 4-H, which has volunteers providing educational activities to the kids, and Uniontown Area School District, which provides breakfast and lunch for those attending.
The nonprofit’s new facility, which opened last week, is equipped with a tutoring room, conference/classroom, podcast/media room, activity area, a full culinary-grade kitchen, and a coffee counter.
Bittner said the program has a different focus every day. For example, one day the focus will be on music, allowing children the opportunity to learn to read music or play an instrument. Other days may focus on gardening, art activities or fitness classes, all taught by volunteers.
In September, OVOC plans to launch an after-school program, which Vassar said will include an introduction to trades like culinary arts, barbering, data entry, hospitality and tourism, and life skills. They also intend to make tutoring available in various traditional school subjects.
As part of the life skills classes, Vassar said, students will receive a virtual paycheck that can be applied toward items used in the class or field trips. The goal is to teach financial literacy through that, he said.
“We’re hard-working men and women that earned everything we have,” he said, adding that they’ll learn that even grants and welfare are funded by taxes. “Nothing is truly free.”
The amount on students’ “paychecks” will reflect their behavior and attitude.
“It’s to show how lack of discipline translates in every aspect of their lives,” Vassar said.
Up to 100 students can be referred to the after school program or voluntarily sign up. Starting at the beginning of the school year, that program will run Mondays through Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m., with some weekend activities scheduled.
Bittner said programs at OVOC will offer young people a path toward making better choices.
“Ultimately, ending the violence would be great, but if we save one kid, one life, that’s worth it,” Bittner said.
In addition to providing educational opportunities for young people, OVOC also operates as a resource to help connect any Fayette County resident with community services to assist with issues like housing, shelter, food, utilities, employment, health care, clothing, transportation or legal services.
On certain days, the OVOC facility will have the organization’s community partners available for those who need information or assistance; a calendar will be available at the facility that lists what days those partners will be available.
As they plan for the months ahead, Bittner said they’re seeking funding sources for all OVOC programs, and accepting donations from the public.
For more information on OVOC, its programs, or to donate, visit www.ovocpa.org or call 724-320-0285.
