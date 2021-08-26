A local business owner has turned an arcade claw machine into a game with one-of-a-kind prizes that also gives back to local charities.
Jesseka Chapman said she comes from a family that is big in giving back to the community. She wanted her business, Blitz of Glitz Boutique in Uniontown, to do the same.
She said she bought a claw machine online, and “blinged it out,” filling it with jewelry, colognes, gift cards and cash prizes, calling it Jesseka’s Jewelry Box.
For $5, anyone can operated the mechanical claw in the machine to try to grab and win any of those items by using timing, skill and, of course, luck. Money spent, however, goes to a new charity every month.
The first charity, chosen in July, was Fayette Friends of Animals, which received $1,250. A second charity will be chosen at the end of August.
Chapman uses Facebook to ask her customers to pick a worthy charity, and they submit ideas and vote on who will receive the monthly proceeds.
“I wanted to do something that everyone can interact with and that’s affordable,” Chapman said. “It’s been a very successful thing, and people love it.”
Chapman said they have, on an average day, 10 to 15 customers trying their luck with one woman recently donating $100 for 20 attempts at it.
Jesseka’s Jewelry Box is located inside Blitz of Glitz Boutique at 160 Pittsburgh St. in Uniontown, and their hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
For more information on the business, visit bitzofglitzboutique.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.