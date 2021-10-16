It was just days before Christmas in 2018 when M.J. Lowller received a phone call confirming the news she suspected she would soon receive – she had breast cancer.
“I was actually sitting right here at work when I got the call,” she said in her office at Fayette Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy in Uniontown, where she works as an allergy nurse for Dr. Ravi Nadarajah.
She had noticed a lump the size of a jellybean, went to the doctor and told them she believed something was wrong. After a mammogram, she was immediately referred to a surgeon for a biopsy. Within about three weeks, the small lump had grown to the size of a grape. She learned she had stage 2 triple negative breast cancer, and was referred to have a port implanted for chemotherapy.
“Everything went so fast,” she said.
Immediately after receiving the phone call, she said she wondered, “Why me?”
Her dominant mindset shifted from patient to caregiver within days. Her brother was suffering from serious complications of Type 2 diabetes. He had his leg amputated on Christmas Eve, she said.
“Taking care of him took my mind off of it for the first three months of chemotherapy, being able to occupy my mind,” she said. “I went to work every day. I knew I needed to take care of him and his dressings. Keeping my mind busy was really important.”
She said the second round of chemotherapy took a serious toll on her body.
Lowller was the first person in her family to be diagnosed with cancer, she said. She found support from her family, church and patients. Fellow members of Abundant Life Church in Uniontown would visit and pray with her. Her allergy patients often brought her small gifts and offered encouragement, she said.
“I had an amazing support system through my church and my family and friends. I never once felt I was alone in it,” she said.
Lowller said the support helped her to keep a positive mentality, which she believes is paramount through recovery. In turn, she offered support to other women who were also undergoing treatment at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Uniontown, praying with them and offering words of encouragement.
She said she went to her treatments by herself, but would say the family chair adjacent to her chemotherapy chair was not empty.
“I would say ‘I’m not here alone. God is with me,’” she said.
One woman she prayed with during treatments found her again when they were going through radiation.
“She said it was really helpful to encourage her and keep going,” she said.
After two rounds of chemotherapy over six months and one month of radiation, she had a lumpectomy.
“Dr. [Michael] Reilly came in and said there was nothing to remove. The lump was gone. And I said, ‘I know. God took it,’” she recalled. “He just patted me on the shoulder and smiled.”
Lowller has now been in remission for two years. She goes to the cancer center for checkups every three months and goes for routine mammograms. She advocates for awareness and dyed her hair pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month. She made herself a bracelet with a pink ribbon during her cancer journey, and wears it every day.
Lowller emphasized the importance of yearly mammograms and addressing any concerns immediately.
“I think it’s important for women to know their bodies, and if you feel something, don’t blow it off. Get it checked out,” she said.
She noted that breast cancer also affects men, and said they, too, should be aware of any changes.
“People always think it’s not going to happen to you, but cancer does not discriminate,” she said.
Lowller told anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer to place their trust in God and their support systems.
“Give it to God,” she said. “Rely on God, your faith, friends and family.”
