The Uniontown Downtown Business District Authority is holding its first ever trick-or-treat event Friday evening to showcase everything downtown has to offer.
“The idea is getting people to downtown Uniontown. The shops are there and open for business,” said Brandon Katzeff, board chairman and owner of Joyce’s Fine Jewelry.
He said he wants local residents to rediscover the downtown area and the new shops in the district while celebrating Halloween. More than 30 local businesses and officials are participating in the festivities from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
While many of the business owners will be handing out candy, he said some restaurants will be giving out products from their stores and restaurants, including Halloween-themed adult beverages.
Elected officials and other community leaders will set up shop in Storey Square to pass out treats. Participants include Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke and other elected officials and community leaders.
Katzeff said this is the first time the board has organized a walk-through trick-or-treat event downtown. The board developed the idea after the Halloween parade was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“We, as the UDBDA board, wanted to do something for downtown Uniontown and the businesses in downtown Uniontown,” he said.
He said the event will give participants a chance to visit new businesses without feeling any pressure to make a purchase. He highlighted the assets of Uniontown’s business district, and said he wants people to “be excited and see there is commerce and great things happening.”
Katzeff said he hopes the event will draw many people downtown.
“The weather looks a little leery, but it’s Halloween. We can all dress up and bundle up,” he said.
He said he hopes the event is one of many in the future that will unite local businesses.
Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, said they are excited about the event.
“We’re incredibly supportive of our downtown businesses coming together,” she said.
For more information, or to sign up as a participating business, call Katzeff at Joyce’s Fine Jewelry at 724-439-4278.
