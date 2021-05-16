As The Salvation Army in Uniontown readies to begin serving diners in person at its soup kitchen next month, the organization finds itself looking to the community for help.
Captain Erin Rischawy said The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers to prepare and serve meals, and donations to continue with their mission of offering connection, fellowship and outreach.
A virtual May Day 5K brought in about two dozen participants, far fewer than the 300 they had hoped would sign up for the fundraiser to help support the Uniontown location during “the leaner months,” Rischawy said.
October starts the fiscal year, with about 75% of the budget raised during Red Kettle season and through the annual Turkey Trot 5K. The pandemic necessitated canceling that race this year, as well as the past two Eastertime races.
The money they had hoped to bring in through the May race was to be used to offset the costs of sending 10 local children to Camp Allegheny, The Salvation Army’s Western Pennsylvania sleepaway camp.
The Uniontown chapter is responsible for paying $160 per child, Rischawy said.
The four-night, Christian-based camp focuses on arts and crafts, nature, games and includes character-building exercises. The local children are sent at no cost to their families, Rischawy said.
“We target children who would not otherwise have an opportunity to go to a sleepaway camp because their parents can’t afford it,” she said. Funds from the May race were also intended to help offset the cost of a day camp for children, the soup kitchen, food pantry and other programs, according to Rischawy.
“We were hoping it would sustain us until the end of the fiscal year,” she said.
Operating the soup kitchen alone, she said, is “quite expensive.”
And as state mandates ease at the end of this month, the Uniontown location intends to transition from to-go meals to in-person dining from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
That, too, is proving a challenge as they are in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve food.
Rischawy said they need two volunteers each day from 9 a.m. to noon.
Still, allowing people to being dining in is exciting, she said.
“A year of limbo is hard for those who are hungry,” said Rischawy.
In-person meals allow diners to connect with those at The Salvation Army in a way that grab-and-go meals could not.
“We don’t want to be a Band-Aid. We want to be a wholistic supportive ministry. …. We want people to feel welcome, secure, safe, fed and ministered to,” she said. “This is what Uniontown wants us to be.”
Anyone interested in volunteering can call 724-437-2031 for more information.
Donations can be sent to The Salvation Army, 32 W. Fayette St., P.O. Box 1026, Uniontown, Pa. 15401.
The top eight of those who submitted times for the May Day 5K run/walk were Triston Campbell, 20:55; Andrew Naymick, 25:09; Merril T. Paul, 30:44; Lawrence Hershberger, 33:07; Amy Gross, 33:27; Rudi Wareham, 34:10; Jim Detweiler, 52:50.
