A socially distant live Nativity will be on display at a Uniontown church this Sunday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m..
Young people from the Roman Catholic churches of Uniontown, consisting of St. John the Evangelist, St. Joseph, St. Mary (Nativity) and St. Therese Little Flower of Jesus parishes, will participate in the Nativity at St. Joseph’s, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown.
“We believe this is a great way to connect to those who have not been able to return to Mass due to COVID-19,” said youth minister and event organizer Theresa Mazur.
While they have been streaming Mass online on a weekly basis since March, she said many of the parishioners have not returned for their safety as well as the safety of others.
To be both socially distant and be in compliance with CDC guidelines, the actors will be masked and those coming to view the Nativity will be asked to remain in their vehicles for the entirety of the drive-through event.
Vehicle radios can be used so those in the vehicles can listen to the soundtrack that plays throughout the event.
The event will also include hundreds of luminaries lining the roadway as all four parishes are collecting one-gallon milk containers through Christmas.
The luminaries will be lit and maintained during the event by St. Mary Boy Scout Troop 620.
There’s no cost to attend the live Nativity, but all visitors are welcome to donate non-perishable food items for the St. Vincent DePaul food pantry. Each donor will receive one free Christmas ornament per vehicle.
Those wishing to make food donations are asked to wear masks while making their donations.
“It’s fitting that our nativity will take place of the Feast of the Holy Family, a day to honor Jesus, Mary and Joseph,” Mazur said, adding that it’s also a day when they honor all families celebrating together as the Church of God. “We hope many families from our parishes and the community as a whole will join us in witnessing the story of the Nativity.”
