Uniontown city council unanimously approved a resolution limiting the public comment period on agenda items and amount of time individuals have to present comments or questions to council.
The resolution limits the total public comment period for agenda items to 30 minutes unless extended by council, and allots three minutes for each speaker during that time.
Printed meeting agendas will continue to be available to all who attend the meeting, under the resolution.
Steve Neubauer, owner of Neubauer’s Flowers & Market House in the city, objected to the change, noting the resolution wasn’t made available to the public until Tuesday’s meeting.
“We’ve got three-page documents that I’ve got to pick up and peruse in four minutes before they vote on it,” Neubauer said.
“You can certainly comment at a future meeting on that specific item,” city Solicitor Tim Witt replied. “These rules aren’t anything that would be atypical from other municipal meetings.”
After council approved the resolution, Neubauer asked that meeting agendas be posted by noon the day before meetings.
“(F)or me to have three minutes to read a three-page, 13-point document and get up and speak intelligently about it, I wouldn’t want to do that to council or the citizens who have taken their time (to be) here,” he said. “I would think that would not be too much to ask.”
Council held a vote to table the resolution at Neubauer’s request, but the vote failed 3-2. Council member Joby Palumbo and Mayor Bill Gerke voted for tabling the resolution; council members Martin Gatti, Joe Czuchan and Steve Visocky voted against it.
Much of the resolution focuses on meeting decorum, saying that anyone who becomes disruptive could be asked to leave if they persist.
“(The regulations) generally just require a basic level of decorum and provide some order to the meetings themselves,” Witt said.
Attendance has gone up significantly at recent meetings. Decorum has typically not been an issue, although council’s January meeting got bogged down in rancorous exchanges after an attorney for city Treasurer Antoinette Hodge accused Gatti of referring to Hodge as a “colored girl” in a call with a wholesale surety broker involved in facilitating Hodge’s bond for the post, a claim Gatti has vehemently denied.
Hodge filed suit against the city, Gatti and City Clerk Kim Marshall, alleging they conspired to prevent her from taking office and targeted her because she is black. Gatti and Marshall have denied the allegations. A judge ordered those named in the suit to file an answer to the complaint by March 13.
In other meeting-related business, Uniontown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Mark Rafail reported that WMBS was willing to videotape council meetings and put the tapings on its Facebook page, adding that the station currently has about $200 in sponsors to do so and is still looking for others.
