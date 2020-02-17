Uniontown officials are still reviewing an ordinance that would require landlords to get a license to rent out city properties.
“It’s really just to make sure that in order to conduct landlord business … you comply with basic, minimal standards,” City Solicitor Tim Witt said at last week’s meeting. “So I know that’s something that council has wanted to discuss and work on, and currently they’re in the process of reviewing that.”
Proposed in October, the ordinance does not impose any fee for rental property registration or inspection, but would require landlord licenses for owners of all rental units except those occupied by immediate family members of the owner. It does not include hotels and motels, bed and breakfasts, hospitals, nursing homes, personal care homes or assisted living facilities.
The licenses would last one year, and none would be issued to landlords who haven’t paid fines or costs stemming from any city code enforcement. The ordinance also requires a property owner who doesn’t live within 25 miles of the city to designate a manager for the rental unit.
Witt addressed where council stood in consideration of the legislation after city resident Larry Hill inquired about it at council’s Feb. 4 meeting.
“I just wanted to reiterate that you need to have checks and balance, and I think that’s what you had in that (introduced landlord legislation),” Hill said. “You don’t want to take away the checks, you want to keep that in there. Because if you take away that, there’s no incentive to do anything.”
“Yeah, that’s exactly right and so a lot of that work, once again, requires licenses,” Witt replied. “So if you’ve got really bad landlords, you take them out of the pool so they’re not able to continue to be bad landlords in the city.”
No members of council commented on the landlord legislation during the meeting.
The ordinance would have to be reintroduced and advertised before it could be adopted.
City officials floated similar ordinances in the past, but they have never passed. In April 2016 and November 2017, prior councils introduced a regulated rental unit occupancy ordinance that called for an inspection fee of $50 every other year for up to four regulated rental units, and $15 for each additional unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.