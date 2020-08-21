A Uniontown City Police officer was assaulted earlier this month, suffering a broken hand that requires surgery, officials said.
Police issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Michael Charles Hall, 28, of Howard Court in the alleged assault on Cpl. Jeremy Shult Aug. 6 at the Fayette County Booking Center.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, Hall was at the booking center at about 2 a.m. that day, demanding officers give him back his mini-motorbike. Police took possession of the bike during a traffic stop shortly before the altercation.
"Cpl. Shult explained to him that he was not getting it back tonight because he stated that he was just going to run from officers," wrote Officer Jennifer Field, who responded with Schult to talk to Hall.
Schult told Hall to leave, and he reportedly said he would not leave without his bike, saying police would have to make him leave. Hall reportedly threatened to break windows on police cars and began to pull up his pants and unzip his jacket.
Officers went to escort Hall from the property, and Hall allegedly charged at Schult, pushing him into the doorway and wall. Schult grabbed Hall and officers forcibly removed him from the building. Police said Hall resisted for several minutes before he was secured. Hall was released with charges pending, and reportedly circled the building, threatening to break police car windows before he left.
Hall is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
