Uniontown Treasurer Antoinette Hodge was charged with stealing nearly $107,000 in taxes paid to her office by city residents.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges against Hodge, 53, of Uniontown, on Tuesday.
“The defendant is a public official entrusted to oversee city funds with integrity and accountability,” Shapiro said. “Instead, she is accused of stealing from taxpayers to enrich herself.”
In early 2021, Uniontown City Council launched an investigation after more than a dozen taxpayers received delinquency notices despite having already paid their taxes, mostly in cash.
An extensive forensic audit between 2020 and 2021 found that there was a loss of $106,750 of taxpayer money during that time. Hodge was elected treasurer in 2019.
Staff at the treasurer’s office testified before a grand jury that various changes were made under Hodge’s leadership, including Hodge taking over filling out deposit slips, taking over as the sole person reviewing the tax account information, and eliminating other checks and balances within the office.
When Deputy Treasurer Crystal Lewis told Hodge that deposits were to be made each day, Hodge reportedly told her she was “in charge,” and would make the deposits as she deemed appropriate, court filings stated.
According to a presentment of the grand jury, weeks would go by before Hodge made a deposit.
The grand jury investigation also determined that Hodge had used that money for her own personal gain, taking several vacations since becoming treasurer including trips to Jamaica, Costa Rica and Disney World, with plans to take a trip to Paris.
The investigation also showed that Hodge was seen in the office with a stack of Daily Number lottery tickets as well as a stack of expensive lottery scratch-off tickets on a daily basis.
A manager at a Uniontown convenience store testified before the grand jury that Hodge would come into the store seven days a week and usually two to three times a day to gamble, typically spending $500 to $600 per day on lottery tickets, and playing a skills machine, spending $500 to $1,000 each day.
The investigation also showed that Hodge had annual losses at four area casinos, adding that records from Lady Luck Casino at Nemacolin showed a loss of $9,845 in 2019 from $62,971 in wagers; a loss of $10,942 in 2020 from $67,160 in wagers, and a loss of $10 in 2021 from $14,197 in wagers.
Hodge’s testimony before the grand jury contradicted the testimony of every other witness on “critical issues,” according to a presentment of the grand jury. She denied buying lottery tickets, and classified herself as being “cheap” and only spending about $100 if she would go to a casino.
She also told the grand jury she made deposits on a daily basis.
Hodge sued the city last year, claiming she was being hindered from fulfilling her duties as the city’s treasurer because she is Black. The suit also alleged some city officials may have altered records to accuse her of misconduct.
That filing was ultimately dismissed with prejudice in August – at Hodge’s request – after her attorney indicated there was a grand jury investigation into Hodge’s conduct.
The criminal charges lodged against her Tuesday include theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, misapplication of entrusted property, obstructing administration of law or other governmental function and perjury.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Hodge at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10 before Magisterial Judge Jason Cox.
Hodge is free on $75,000 unsecured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.