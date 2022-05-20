The Uniontown College Club will celebrate more than a century of helping and inspiring women in college this Saturday.
The club started in 1920 when Marguerite Snider (Whitehall), Grace Brooke and Jean Brownfield decided college students living in the area needed a way to get together. The women organized 24 people as charter members, and along the way, added others, gathering in members’ homes to presenting plays or poetry readings, hold picnics and play games.
But members also wanted to make an impact.
Denice Robinson, the club’s scholarship treasurer, said members wanted to help women further their education. Initially, they offered loans, but later changed to giving out scholarships.
“The scholarships started out as $200, then they raised it to $500 and then $750,” Robinson said Thursday. “A couple of years ago, they raised it to $1,000 and had three scholarships a year.”
In celebration of their 100th anniversary gathering on Saturday, delayed for two years because of the pandemic, Robinson said they added a fourth $1,000 scholarship — something they hope to continue moving forward.
Robinson said the scholarships have helped local young women who have gone on to become doctors, business owners and teachers.
“It has been interesting to see how the young ladies come back and kept in touch on how they’re doing,” she said.
The club meets four times a year with each meeting having a guest speaker. Notable people like broadcast journalists Charles Kuralt, Sally Wiggin, Yvonne Zanos, Michelle Wright, Eleanor Schano and Darieth Chisom and astronaut Bob Cenker have been among those to speak to the group.
“Throughout the years, we’ve had just topics that interest our members,” Robinson said, adding that they’ve had everything from a representative with a butterfly garden at West Virginia University to a woman who presented a program on antique clothing. “We always try to find something new and different for our members to make it enjoyable. We’ve run the gamut.”
Robinson herself started out as a guest speaker to the club. She worked for Gallatin Bank in the 1980s when ATMs first started popping up, and did an educational talk about how to use one.
“They were such a nice group of ladies, and they asked if I wanted to join them,” she said.
At Saturday’s banquet, Robinson said they have a keynote speaker who will inspire the scholarship recipients. They’ll hear from Aleta Richmond, a labor arbitrator and president of the South Hills Toastmasters and Advanced Toastmasters comedy club “Jest Speaking,” as well as a long-time member of the EarlyBird Toastmasters in Florida.
Richmond is past president of the Business & Professional Women of Pennsylvania and current District 12 parliamentarian. The Washington County resident also serves on the board of directors for the Claysville Area Preservation and Revitalization Initiative and the Claysville Area Business Association.
Robinson said the Uniontown College Club is always looking for new members. The only criteria for joining is having graduated from college, and men and women are welcome.
Anyone interested in joining or seeking more information can call the club’s president, Charlene Smochinsky, at 724-317-4163.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.