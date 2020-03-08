When Greg Crossley goes to conferences pertaining to his responsibilities as Uniontown’s emergency management coordinator, he’s reminded that he’s not the only one who enjoys the planning and interaction that comes with the position.
“There are other people just like me,” Crossley said. “I don’t feel so bad.”
But only Crossley, called “Hoss” by many who know him, has been the city’s emergency management coordinator since 1997, helping guide Uniontown through multiple heavy floods and a tornado in recent years.
And Crossley was recognized at the Uniontown Fire Department’s 73rd Annual Banquet last month for achieving local professional certification for emergency management coordination through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA). That’s the highest level of certification for municipal emergency management coordinators, a level achieved when coordinators have completed various courses on emergency planning, resource management and other subjects.
It was the latest achievement in emergency service for Crossley, 63, of Uniontown, who wanted to join a fire department since he was 12, has served as a longtime volunteer firefighter for the city and was a Uniontown state police communications officer for nearly 35 years before retiring in 2013.
Now Crossley is rewriting the city’s emergency operations plan, also chairing Fayette County’s Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) and serving as vice chair of the Western Pennsylvania Regional VOAD consisting of about two dozen counties.
Crossley has found that the increasingly frequent flooding in Uniontown in recent years has made his volunteer job as emergency management coordinator “a little more intense,” but he credited the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency and its director, Roy Shipley, for their help in cases of emergency.
“Roy will call me before I can call him,” Crossley said, also expressing gratitude for past PEMA assistance.
Floods have ravaged parts of Uniontown in recent years, damaging homes and stranding vehicles, while a Feb. 2018 EF1 tornado destroyed homes in the city and neighboring North Union Township, although it caused no deaths or life-threatening injuries.
“The worst of it is seeing what it does to people,” Crossley said. “ … You wish you could do so much more for them, but you can’t.”
Emergency management is something that many people in Uniontown probably don’t think about much – until it’s all they can think about. But it has to cross someone else’s mind first, and that’s where Crossley comes in.
“I enjoy it immensely,” Crossley said.
