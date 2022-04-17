A Uniontown family will play “The Feud” later this month, two years after being picked to be on the popular gameshow.
The Hogan family’s journey to the small screen started with them watching “Family Feud” at the home of “Big” Bob and Marlene Hogan of Uniontown.
“We were joking around about being on the show, and we wondered how do people even get on ‘Family Feud’,” said their son Bob Hogan of Uniontown.
The next day, Bob was on Facebook and happened to see an ad about how to audition for the show. He also learned that auditions were being held in late fall of 2019 in Charleston, West Virginia.
The family, including “Big” Bob and Marlene’s other sons Greg and Brad Hogan, filled out an application and included a family introduction. That got them a preliminary audition, where they played a sample game with one of the nearly 1,000 other families who were there.
“We were getting ready to leave when a producer pulled us to the side to go upstairs,” Bob said.
There, they took part in a secondary interview with producers and filmed a promotional video for the family.
That video was sent to the casting department in Los Angeles, and the Hogans were told if they were selected, they would receive a postcard in the mail.
Two months later, the postcard came, and the family learned they’d have to go to Los Angeles in April or May of 2020.
“Then COVID hit and shut down productions of everything,” Bob said. “And then time passed.”
But “The Feud” wasn’t done with the Hogans.
In the spring of 2021, Bob received a phone call from the show’s producers asking if they were interested in traveling to Atlanta, Georgia, for filming on July 14 and 15.
The family was all on board, with the exception of Brad, whose wife just had a baby and his family had a pre-planned vacation.
Bob asked the production company if their cousin, Bob Olech, could serve as a replacement.
“We had to send an audition tape of him, and they approved Bob as the alternative family member,” Bob said.
Although filming was set for Thursday and Friday, Bob said they arrived in Atlanta on that Monday because strict COVID-19 policies were in place, including testing and screening, before filming could begin.
With time to spare, the family spent time sightseeing, visiting a local aquarium, zoo, the Coca-Cola Museum and the site of the 1996 Olympic games.
On the first day of filming, a van took the Hogans and other families to the studio where multiple games were played and filmed. The contestants made up the audience.
The Hogans, who filmed the second day, said watching the other episodes being taped was like watching a comedy routine by the show’s host, comedian Steve Harvey.
“It was like having a front seat to the Steve Harvey show,” Marlene said.
Bob said Harvey also took questions and did a little motivational speaking.
“He made you feel like he was a normal person — no better or different than you,” Greg said.
Once the family made it on stage with the cameras running and the pressure on, Olech said the nervousness set in.
“There were times I didn’t even hear the questions, and I was basing my answers off of the board,” Olech admitted.
And Marlene found the lights, camera and action of the show a bit too much.
“I passed out,” she said. “I remember saying, ‘I think I’m going to faint’ and the next thing I knew, I was waking up.”
Thankfully, her son Greg heard her, was able to catch her.
Marlene said a nurse in the audience took her backstage for a few minutes, until she was okay to return to the stage and continue on with the show.
“That was an experience,” she said. “But it was fun.”
Greg said playing the game on the show is vastly different than playing along at home.
“I was actually shocked how difficult it was to come up with answers,” he said. “When the audience is there (and) the lights are on you, you have a second to answer. It was definitely nerve wracking.”
For Bob, the nearly 90-minute taping went quick.
Much of it is a blur to him, but what he did remember was significant: “Being on stage, right next to Steve Harvey and being on a game show I’ve watched since I was a child, and standing on stage with our last name behind us,” he said.
“Big” Bob said the whole trip was great and offered him new experiences - like having makeup applied.
“They flew us out and paid for everything,” “Big” Bob Hogan said. “We couldn’t ask for anything more.”
“It was a great experience,” Olech agreed. “I really cherished the opportunity. It’s a great family, great times and great memories.”
Did they win? Well, they weren’t allowed to say. Locally, however, their episode airs on the Pittsburgh CW on Wednesday, April 27.
