A garbage worker has died at a Pittsburgh hospital after falling off a garbage truck in Brownsville last week.
Uniontown garbage worker dies in accident in Brownsville
Monday, August 28, 2023 4:37 AM
According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office, Collin Rozzi, 21, a Uniontown resident, died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital Tuesday after falling off a garbage truck in Brownsville the day before. The accident occurred near 800 Water St., in the borough. The office did not release details of the incident.
Rozzi was employed by Noble Environmental, a waste management company. Ro Rozier, a company spokeswoman, said in a statement, “We very much offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Collin Rozzi. We also have in our thoughts his many colleagues in McClellandtown and throughout our company.”
Rozzi was a United Mineworkers of America member, and the union has launched an investigation. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating.
“We are committed to unearthing the facts surrounding his passing and will implement measures to prevent any such future occurrences,” UMWA president Cecil Roberts said in a statement. “Let us stand united in offering our thoughts and prayers to the Rozzi family during this difficult time.”
