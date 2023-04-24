Miss Poppy 2023

Courtesy of Rosemary Reagan

Miss Poppy 2023 Bailey Thompson, hands her parents Nicole and Harold Thompson, a poppy. Standing, from left, are Rosemary Reagan, New Salem American Legion Auxiliary Unit 753 president, and Irene Marshall, unit poppy chairperson.

 Courtesy of Rosemary Reagan

Bailey Thompson of Uniontown was named 2023 Miss Poppy by the New Salem American Legion Auxiliary Unit 753.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.