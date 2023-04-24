Bailey Thompson of Uniontown was named 2023 Miss Poppy by the New Salem American Legion Auxiliary Unit 753.
Recent Headlines
- Bats booming for Penn State Fayette
- Course correction: Ohiopyle takes aim at diversifying forests, discouraging invasive plants
- Don’t throw caution to the wind
- Game commission welcomes new deputy executive director
- Entering the ring: Brownsville grad Eadie was 2-sport star who made name as pro wrestler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.