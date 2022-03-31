A 10-year-old Uniontown girl is selling handmade bracelets to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.
“It hurts to see kids crying and scared. It’s terrifying and it’s not fair,” said Ashlyn Brenzy, a fourth grade student at Hatfield Elementary School. “It is so scary to me, and I wish I could stop it all.”
Sharon Brenzy said her daughter has always been a very empathetic child, and was particularly impacted by images of crying Ukrainian children. She said Ashlyn wanted to do something to help.
On Monday night, Sharon went to Ashlyn’s room to say goodnight, and saw her daughter making a bracelet. Sharon told her the blue and yellow colors of the bracelet were the same colors of Ukraine’s flag.
Ashlyn asked her mother if she could make and sell the bracelets through her mother’s Facebook page, with the proceeds going to help refugees. Initially, Sharon said she told her daughter no.
Then, she had a change of heart.
“I felt bad that I told her no,” Sharon said. “I should give her the opportunity for her to make an impact in this world.”
Just before 11 p.m. Monday, Sharon put up a Facebook post about Ashlyn’s plan — selling the bracelets for $1 each with the proceeds going to the American Red Cross and its refugee relief efforts.
“I figured my sister and mom would call, but I was super surprised [Tuesday] morning when the requests kept coming in,” Sharon said.
Within the first 24 hours of Sharon’s post, 300 bracelets were sold. By noon on Wednesday, that number was up to 425 with some customers ordering 10 or 20 bracelets.
Ashlyn was even more surprised when she found out.
“I told her she had 11 made, but she was going to need to make more,” Sharon said. “She couldn’t believe it; she hopped out of bed, grabbed her materials and started making more.”
Ashlyn said she was amazed to hear that so many people wanted a bracelet, and she’s happy and appreciative that so many people want to help Ukraine.
With the orders piling up, Sharon set up a girls’ night with her, Ashlyn and Ashlyn’s friend and fellow Hatfield Elementary student, Ava Christopher, making bracelets. The trio completed 50 before running out of materials.
As they wait for more bracelet-making supplies, Sharon said she will continue to accept orders through her Facebook page until Wednesday, April 6.
