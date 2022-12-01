The hand bell choir at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Uniontown is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend with a special Ringing Nativity.
The Joyful Ringers were started in 1972 by Lois Waldkoenig, the wife of the Rev. G.C. Waldoenig, as a way to enhance worship and give the young people of the parish something different to do.
“When she started it, it was unusual for the area,” said Jane Stone, an original member of the Joyful Ringers who joined when she was 9 years old. “This choir was the first to exist in the Uniontown area.”
Lois Waldkoenig was able to find donors who gave the church 25 hand bells as a memorial gift. Those bells were used for the first concert on April 30, 1972, with Stone and seven other young people performing.
Stone said when the people heard the beauty of the bells, they received more donations and the Joyful Ringers grew to a choir of 49 bells and then 61 bells.
As the choir grew, Stone said, they would visit other parishes to perform. They’ve also performed on Pittsburgh-based television shows, at festivals and other events, she said.
Parishioner Lisa Joyce was in fourth grade when she joined the choir, learning to read music at practices. Over the years, performing with the group allowed her the opportunity to travel.
“We got to see colleges, other parts of the country and Canada that I would not have had the opportunity to be exposed to otherwise,” Joyce said. “I got to meet talented musicians from around the country.”
Today, the choir includes of 16 bell ringers, two floaters (stand-ins if another member cannot play). Stone still plays, and her daughter Olivia Stone is the choir’s director.
“It’s something that’s different from anything else you’re going to experience,” Olivia Stone said, adding that while bell ringing is something familiar to people, the encompassing sounds of a hand bell choir is something different than singing or a symphony. “It’s very moving.”
Jane Stone said people have come up to her in tears after a concert to say how much they loved the music. Others, she said, told her they’ve traveled from other counties to see the performance.
As a celebration of the 50th anniversary, the Joyful Ringers will perform a Ringing Nativity where the choir will perform songs in conjunction with a living nativity. As part of the living nativity, children will act out the story of the birth of Jesus Christ.
Olivia Stone, who earned a music degree from Seton Hill University and became the choir director earlier this year, said people associate hand bells with Christmas, praise and churches.
“We wanted to do something that was special to honor the love and music that’s gone into the choir,” Olivia Stone said. “There were great moments of music in the Bible, and I knew I wanted to do something to give glory back to God.”
The Ringing Nativity will take place during the Sunday service on Dec. 4 at 9:45 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 71 N. Gallatin Avenue in Uniontown.
Olivia Stone said the concert will take 40 to 45 minutes and all are welcome to attend. Refreshments will follow the service at the church’s social hall.
“The music is there for everybody, somebody who’s never even been in church, non-Lutherans — anyone is welcome no matter what,” Olivia Stone said.
