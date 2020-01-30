A Fayette County judge will determine if a Uniontown man charged with criminal homicide has been in prison too long before his scheduled trial.
On Thursday, attorneys from Derek Lee Royster, 31, argued that Royster had been lodged in the county lockup without a trial past the expiration date of his case.
Prosecutors have a set amount of time to bring someone to trial; however, delays in the case requested by the defense do not count against that time.
Royster is charged in the Nov. 27, 2017, shooting death of 25-year-old Marquell L. Bailey of Cleveland, Ohio. Police contend Bailey and others plotted to rob Royster of cocaine at a vacant Pershing Court apartment in Uniontown. During that attempted robbery, police allege Royster fatally shot Bailey.
Krystal Moore, a pre-trial coordinator with the district attorney’s office, testified Thursday that Royster was charged Nov. 28, 2017 and lodged in prison on Nov. 30.
His preliminary hearing, initially scheduled for Dec. 26, 2017, was delayed once by prosecutors and three times by Royster’s defense attorneys. That initial hearing was held on April 17, 2018, Moore said. That delay pushed the case’s expiration date back to Feb. 15, 2019, she testified.
Additional defense motions filed once the case was in common pleas court pushed its expiration back to Feb. 26, 2020, Moore testified.
Royster’s court-appointed attorneys, Phyllis Jin and Michael Ford, said their client started with a private attorney who withdrew his representation. The case was then sent to the public defender’s office, which withdrew because they represented a co-defendant. Jin and Ford were then appointed.
Royster testified he never knew the public defender’s office had been appointed and then withdrew, telling President Judge John F. Wagner Jr. that he never asked for his preliminary hearing to be delayed.
Wagner asked Jin and Ford to calculate what day they believe the case expired, and submit the date to him so he could make a decision. The judge also noted that Ford would not be available for trial in February, which would delay a trial until March 2. Royster said he understood.
If Wagner determines the case was not tried in a timely manner, Royster, who remains lodged in Fayette County Prison, could be eligible for nominal bond.
