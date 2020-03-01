The homicide trial for a Uniontown man charged with shooting an Ohio man during a robbery is expected to begin this week.
In 2017, Derek Royster, 31, was allegedly the intended victim of a robbery planned by five people who waited for Royster to deliver cocaine to a vacant apartment in Pershing Court in Uniontown.
During the alleged attempted robbery, police said Marquell L. Bailey, 25, of Cleveland tried to punch Royster. In response, police charged, Royster pulled out a gun and fatally shot Bailey in the chest.
The others in the apartment either ducked or ran out of the apartment when the shots were fired.
Bailey later died at Uniontown Hospital.
Recently, Royster’s court-appointed attorneys, Michael Ford and Phyllis Jin, argued that Royster was being held in Fayette County Prison without a trial, and past the expiration date of his case.
The prosecution, however, calculated Royster’s time in prison and factored in defense-related continuances that pushed the expiration date of Feb. 2, but another delay from Royster’s attorneys pushed the expiration date to March 2, the scheduled date of the trial.
The others allegedly involved in the attempted robbery include Joel Michael Grooms, who was sentenced to one year of probation following a guilty plea on the charge of defiant trespass; Megan Marie Bowlen, who pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy and was sentenced to seven years of probation; Devin Michael Fitzgerald, who pleaded guilty to defiant trespass and was sentenced to 12 months of intermediate punishment, and Miranda Jean Engle, who was sentenced to five years of probation.
Royster is currently lodged in the county prison without bail.
