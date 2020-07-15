A 27-year-old woman was shot once in the chest and died following an altercation at Sunoco on Connellsville Street in Uniontown Tuesday night.
Uniontown City Police identified her as Briawna Long of Uniontown. A person of interest was taken into custody, but released pending further investigation into forensic and electronic evidence, which will determine whether charges will be filed in the case.
The shooting and preceeding fight was caught on surveillance footage, and witnesses have cooperated with police, said Uniontown City Police Lt. Tom Kolencik.
“Everyone has been cooperative and helping us out,” he said. “It’s helping us determine where this is going to go.”
He said there is no threat to the public.
Kolencik said he has been pleased with the way the community has banded together in recent weeks, and wants that progress to continue.
“Based on everything that our community has done over the last couple weeks in regard to peaceful protests and the progress that we’ve made in terms of police and the public, this is exactly the direction that we don’t want to go. We don’t want to look at this as a setback. This was an isolated incident,” he said. “We want to continue on and head in the way that we were going, which is in a good direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.