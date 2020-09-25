A new future for Uniontown Hospital is on the horizon, as the hospital celebrated its merger with WVU Medicine on Friday.
“This is the beginning of the new us at Uniontown Hospital,” said Steve Handy, the CEO of Uniontown Hospital.
During a ceremony, Handy was joined by administration and staff from WVU Medicine and Uniontown Hospital to unveil new signage at the Uniontown campus.
In January, the hospital announced its intent to join the WVU Health System and entered into a management agreement with WVU Hospitals.
Handy thanked all the board members, staff and local elected officials for their support since that announcement.
“It was a universal choir of enthusiasm,” Handy said, adding that a community hospital would be foolish not to incorporate into a health care system like WVU Medicine because it’s important to stay relevant with all the advances in health care. “It’s important to have a community alignment with a nationally recognized, academic medical center.”
WVU Health System is West Virginia’s largest health system and its largest private employer consisting of 12 hospitals and includes the WVU Cancer Institute, the WVU Critical Care and Trauma Institute, the WVU Eye Institute, the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute and the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute.
Nancy Decker, chairwoman of Uniontown Hospital board of directors, said the 118-year-old hospital has had plenty of changes and growth over the years, but the continued constant is the commitment to ensuring the community has the highest quality health care available.
“But we’re even more blessed because we’re merging with WVU Medicine,” Decker said. “The strength of what they are bringing to this community, I just can’t begin to tell you.”
Albert L. Wright Jr., president and CEO of WVU Health System, said they are on a mission to be a top 25 academic health system.
“In our health system, we are going to become a system that actually lowers the cost of health care, we’re going to continue to have exceptional outcomes, and we’re going to provide access for all patients,” Wright said.
He added that their software will give any facility within the system access to a patient’s health information to increase safety, decrease costs to eliminate duplication and coordinate care plans.
“This makes sense for us, and we consider this our primary service area, and we’re committed to it,” Wright said.
“This is a very special time for all of us,” said E. Gordon Gee, the president of West Virginia University, who added that Uniontown Hospital has built itself up to be a great community hospital and will remain a great community hospital as part of the WVU family. “We are grateful--grateful--to have you as members of our team.”
