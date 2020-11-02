Uniontown Hospital’s CEO has resigned from his position.
In an email sent to employees last week, Steve Handy said his last day in the role will be Dec. 31.
“It has been my pleasure to serve this organization as a senior executive for the past 30 years,” he wrote. “I have been blessed by you and my service has given my life significance.”
Handy, appointed CEO in December 2013, said he prays that he has made a healthy difference, especially during the recent challenges when the hospital parted ways with UPMC in 2019.
Last month, a ceremony was held at Uniontown Hospital to officially welcome a new partnership with West Virginia University Medicine.
“I believe that together we have saved the continued availability of great health care in our community through forming a new relationship with WVU Medicine,” Handy wrote.
In an email to the hospital employees, WVU Medicine President and CEO Albert Wright and Uniontown Hospital board member Nancy Decker thanked Handy for his service to the hospital and the community, as well as his vision.
“The work he’s done over the years to build-up Uniontown Hospital is truly remarkable, and we’re grateful for his dedication, energy, drive, and vision,” read the statement from Decker and Wright. “He’s a terrific person who recognized the importance of pairing Uniontown Hospital with a long-term partner that would integrate it meaningfully and ensure it could continue to serve its community for generations to come.”
Hospital officials said no additional statements would be made.
The board has appointed Dr. David Hess as the hospital’s new president and CEO.
Hess works for WVU Medicine, serving as president and CEO of both WVU Medicine Reynold Memorial Hospital and WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital.
Hess, an internist and pediatrician by training, earned his medical degree from WVU and, as Handy stated, “ brings with him a familiarity of the system’s clinical capabilities and a rich clinical perspective as a physician.”
Hess is expected to begin his new role at the hospital in early January.
“I have confidence that the hospital is positioned well for a tremendous rebound,” stated Handy. “The future for Uniontown Hospital is bright.”
