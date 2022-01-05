WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital is no different from others throughout the country that are currently facing blood shortages.
Shortages are at historical levels and folks are being encouraged to donate blood to help offset that shortage.
However, Josh Krysak, director of community and patient relations for the hospital, stressed that no surgical procedures have had to be delayed nor has anything had to be postponed.
“With that said, it is concerning, because it is less blood that we’re having come in, so it is something that we’re monitoring,” Krysak said.
Krysak explained that the hospital receives an allotment of blood from the American Red Cross, but the typical allotment has declined each week.
“We know that they face some shortages nationwide and that has impacted us locally as well,” Krysak said. “We’re taking the proper steps to ensure that we’re able to provide the services and care that our community depends on.”
In September, American Red Cross officials said the blood inventory was the lowest it had been at that time of the year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types available.
The shortage continues.
“In some cases, we’re only able to fill a fraction of a hospital’s orders,” said Cletus McConville, account manager II for the Greater Alleghenies Region of the American Red Cross. “Every blood banking entity is struggling to keep up with demand.”
McConville added that COVID-19 does play a role in the blood shortage, but there is a lot more to it than just the pandemic.
“A lot of it is the result of coming out of COVID, the world sort of opening up again and hospitals doing procedures,” McConville explained. “Those procedures might need more blood or there might be more complications because the procedures were put off.”
Blood only has a shelf life of 48 days. It was not being used for some time, and blood not used had to be disposed of.
“Once we started using it, it pretty much drained the stockpile and put us in an emergency need where we’ve been dealing with an emergency shortage ever since,” McConville said.
Krysak said the hospital is monitoring how much blood is on hand.
“We’re going to keep moving forward with the strategy of watching those numbers and encouraging area people to donate blood and give blood,” Krysak said. “We’re going to rally the troops to the cause with the blood drives coming up in the area. We want to let them know we’re here and we’re fine, but this is significant and we’re paying more attention than ever. If you have an opportunity to give blood, please do so.”
McConville added there are a number of blood drives scheduled. In fact, the American Red Cross increased the opportunities to donate blood.
“That isn’t a complete fix, because we’re limited by our staffing capacity,” McConville said. “We try to strategize with our sponsors and blood program leaders to maximize our participation at the blood drives that we do have.”
McConville did say the areas for which he is responsible - Fayette, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties - actually are meeting and exceeding monthly goals and individual blood drive goals.
However, there has been a downward trend in people donating blood. More people going back to the office as opposed to working from home results in less time for people to take the opportunity to donate blood.
All of that combined with staffing shortages and the use of more blood means there is less blood available for hospitals.
Krysak also serves on the Chestnut Ridge Board of Directors for the American Red Cross. So, he is extremely aware of the need for blood donations.
“It’s absolutely critical from a Red Cross perspective that people recognize that now is the time to donate blood,” he said. “COVID has slowly taken its toll and our blood numbers are down. We need people to donate blood and make sure we have blood to be able to supply not only area hospitals, but anybody who may need it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.