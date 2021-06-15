A Uniontown man allegedly slapped a doctor in the face on June 8 while he was a patient at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital.
Ronald Lee Dotson III, 28, allegedly started pulling off the leads to his heart monitor and threw urine on the floor in his room in the emergency department, police said. Then he allegedly took the phone of nurse Haley Pack from off a cart and threw it on the floor, breaking it, police said.
Dr. Patrick Bovino told city police he heard Dotson shouting and swearing in the room and went in to tell him to stop, according to court paperwork. Dotson allegedly sat up in bed and slapped Bovino in the face.
Dotson is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief. He awaits his preliminary hearing.
