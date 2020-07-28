Uniontown Hospital was ranked among the best hospitals for treatment of chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COPD) by U.S. News & World Report.
The publication ranks hospitals annually. Uniontown Hospital was ranked as “high performing” in COPD care in the 2020-2021 Best Hospitals in the U.S.
“We are proud of the care we provide for our COPD patients and for all those in our community that depend on us for care,” said Josh Krysak, director of Community Relations at Uniontown Hospital. “We are honored to be recognized for this commitment.”
Uniontown Hospital was one of six WVU Medicine hospitals to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report. The WVU Medicine Urology Program was named in the publication for the fourth consecutive year, and Ruby Memorial Hospital was ranked the No. 1 hospital in West Virginia. Ruby Memorial Hospital was also ranked as “high performing” in nephrology, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, and pulmonary and lung surgery.
“We are thrilled to have more specialties and more hospitals recognized by U.S. News and World Report,” said Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System. “These rankings validate the strides we have made in strengthening our System and the care we provide throughout it. Of course, none of this would be possible without the hard work and dedication of our employees, and we thank them for making WVU Medicine the world-class healthcare system that it is.”
U.S. News & World Report evaluated 4,500 hospitals in 26 specialties and 10 procedures and conditions for this year’s rankings. The evaluations are based on objective measures including risk-adjusted survival, discharge-to-home rates, quality of nursing and volume. The rankings are intended to assist patients and their doctors in choosing the best hospital for treating their health conditions or for elective procedures.
“For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has been helping patients, along with the help of their physicians, identify the Best Hospitals in an array of specialties, procedures and conditions,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News & World Report. “The hospitals that rise to the top of our rankings and ratings have deep medical expertise, and each has built a track record of delivering good outcomes for patients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.