While COVID-19 cases have been confined to the eastern part of the state, Uniontown Hospital officials said they are taking proactive steps to educate the public and protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Josh Krysak, director of community relations, said Thursday that signage will soon be posted in and around the hospital campus asking people to refrain from entering the facility if they believe they have symptoms of the coronavirus or believe they’ve encountered someone who is infected.
Krysak said if a person has symptoms or has been in close contact with someone who has coronavirus, they should first call their primary care physician (PCP) or to contact the hospital emergency department so the hospital can coordinate with the PCP.
From there, the hospital can work with the PCP’s office to determine the next steps for care, while preventing the potential for additional exposure at either the physician’s office or the hospital, he said.
“Essentially, with the case of any infection disease, we want to make sure we take all steps to protect patients, visitors and staff (at the hospital),” Krysak said.
The signage will also address the risks and symptoms of the virus.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, all of which can appear between two and 14 days after exposure.
Krysak said visitors staying out of the hospital when suffering from any contagious illness is always a good, common-sense approach.
“Even something minimal as a cold can be significant to someone in the hospital,” he said.
In recent days, Krysak said there have been more inquires from people in the community about the virus.
“At this point, the best thing to do is to be educated,” he said.
Good hygiene, hand washing, cleaning frequently-touched surfaces, covering the mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, staying away from others who are sick and avoiding large groups of people are among the most frequent recommendations, he noted.
