The city of Uniontown will host a ceremony to replace the flags at George C. Marshall Memorial Plaza at 3 p.m. July 15.
Following the vandalism at the plaza on June 19, Silvis Group Inc. and Online Stores LLC donated new flags and ropes to replace the ones that were destroyed.
City officials, the Fayette County Veterans Affairs office, Uniontown’s Rolling Thunder Chapter Five and other veterans will accept the flags and raise them at the ceremony.
The plaza is located at 145 W. Main St. in Uniontown.
For more information, contact Laura Kutek, City of Uniontown Director of Planning and Community Relations, at 724-430-2934 or lkutek@uniontowncity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.