The Uniontown Knights of Columbus and Uniontown Columbian Association recently sponsored a Patriotism Essay Contest for 8th grade students in the Uniontown area.
Students were asked to identify their favorite patriot and explain why in 300 to 500 words.
First place winners received $300, with $200 for second place and $100 for third place.
Six honorable mentions were also awarded.
Officials held awards presentations at three middle schools in May to name winners, and hope the make the essay content a yearly event.
