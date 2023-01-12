A Uniontown man is jailed in connection with the stabbing of his girlfriend.
Uniontown City Police filed charges including aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment against Leo Jacob Schoming, 51, before on-call Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries.
On Wednesday, at 4:55 a.m., police responded to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital for a report of a stabbing victim coming into the hospital. The victim, Deshanta Rolla, was being treated for a stab wound to her forearm, which required stitches.
Rolla told police that she was at her apartment along North Gallatin Avenue earlier that morning, and she and Schomind were arguing. Schoming started to cut up her belongings with a kitchen knife and attempted to grab the robe that Rolla was wearing, but she pulled away when he swung the knife, cutting her forearm, according to court documents.
Schoming is in Fayette County Prison with his bail set at $20,000.
He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial Judge Jason Cox at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 24.
