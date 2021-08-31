Charges have been filed against a Uniontown man for allegedly attacking a woman with a weed wacker on Saturday.
Mark Duda Jr., 29, allegedly used the lawn maintenance tool as a weapon to assault Selena Hall, no age or address listed, at a Nutt Avenue home in Uniontown just after midnight. According to court paperwork, Hall had several lacerations on her forearm that were bandaged by emergency responders.
She reportedly told police that she sprayed Duda with Mace to stop the assault, and he fled to his father’s apartment.
Police went to the apartment and his father woke him up to speak to officers. Duda reportedly denied assaulting Hall.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and harassment, and lodged in the Fayette County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros on Sept. 7.
