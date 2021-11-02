Charges have been filed against a Uniontown man for allegedly breaking into a nursing home and Fayette County ARC on Sunday.
Robert Edward Rankin, 30, was arraigned on charges including burglary, criminal trespass, possession of an instrument of crime with intent, theft, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and loitering and prowling at night before on-call Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries on Monday morning.
State police were called to LaFayette Manor, a skilled nursing facility in Uniontown, around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, the nurses at the front desk said the man entered the building and went to the second floor near the kitchen area. Staff members told police they didn’t know the man, and he was not authorized to enter the facility.
Police searched for the man throughout the building, but did not find him. A trooper was then dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Fayette County ARC building on Old New Salem Road in South Union Township located about 400 feet from LaFayette Manor.
A responding trooper found the rear door was propped open and glass from the nearby window had been shattered. Inside the building, police heard the sound of a man talking along with the sound of metal striking metal.
Police said Rankin, who matched the description of the man who walked into LaFayette Manor, walked out of the door holding a metal pole and a hammer and was placed in custody.
Court paperwork alleged Rankin also had a wrench, a set of face goggles and a pair of pliers. Inside the building, a rock was found on the ground where the glass window had been broken out.
The building owner confirmed that the items in Rankin’s possession belonged to Fayette County ARC and that Rankin was not permitted in the building.
Rankin is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II at 10 a.m. Nov. 10.
Rankin is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $15,000.
