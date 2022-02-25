Charges were filed against a Uniontown man who allegedly fled the scene of a vehicle accident where children were injured.
Police said Devion Walters, 20, was trying to make a left turn from Wayne Street to Cleveland Avenue in Uniontown when he hit a vehicle driven by Shawn Phillips on Feb. 9. After the crash, police alleged, Walters got out of his vehicle and fled on foot.
Phillips’ daughters, both under 18, were in the back seat and were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The girls’ mother, Samantha Phillips, told police that before Walters fled, he said, “Oh my God, let me pay you in cash because I’m not allowed to drive”.
She said Walters told her to call his mother and gave her his mother’s phone number. Walters’ mother told police she gave her son permission to use the vehicle, according to court paperwork.
On Wednesday, police charged Walters with accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and failure to stop and render aid.
Walters faces a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox.
