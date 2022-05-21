A Uniontown man allegedly hit a woman with a baseball bat when she defended her mother against him.
Edward Junior Burnworth, 54, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment before on-call Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning on Friday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Uniontown City Police were called to a Lenox Street home about the assault Thursday evening.
Police spoke with Amber Metts, who told them Burworth was intoxicated and began verbally accosting her mother. When Metts tried to defender her, Burnworth allegedly picked up a baseball bat wrapped in tape and repeatedly hit Metts with it.
Police said Metts complained of severe arm pain and was unable to close her hand. She was transported to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital for treatment.
Burnworth is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $20,000.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled at 1:30 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.