A Uniontown man faces several charges after he allegedly punched his pregnant girlfriend in the face and swung a knife toward her and several other people.
After Hyson Ford Jr., 18, allegedly punched his girlfriend, Sara Lester, Lester’s aunt Alexis Spiker told police that she, Hyson Ford’s sister Kionna Ford, and Tyree Spiker went to the Nutt Avenue home to check on Lester.
According to court paperwork, they said that Hyson Ford appeared in the doorway holding a large black hunting knife while they were inside. He allegedly started yelling, “What did you say,” and “I’ll kill you,” to Lester, while swinging the knife in the air toward her and the other three. Then he allegedly began to go after Kionna Ford and Tyree Spiker, chasing them around and out of the apartment, while holding the knife up.
When they got outside, Hyson Ford allegedly swung the knife at Tyree Spiker, coming within an inch of stabbing him, police wrote.
Lester reportedly told police Hyson Ford had been drinking and confirmed he had punched her in the face.
Hyson Ford is charged with eight counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault, four counts each of terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person and one count of harassment.
He is being held at Fayette County Prison with bail set at $25,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14 before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros.
