A Uniontown man is charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly swung a knife at his wife’s head and hit her in the face with his fist Monday.
Brandon Lee Russman, 28, allegedly got into an argument with his wife, Heather Cramer, in the staircase to their home at 52 W. Askren St.
Cramer told Uniontown City Police that Russman, who was intoxicated, swung the knife at her head and hit her in the nose with his fist, according to court paperwork. She and her children fled next door before contacting police, according to the complaint.
Russman is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He is in Fayette County Prison with bail set at $7,500. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.
