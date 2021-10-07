Drug and firearm charges were filed against a Uniontown man following a hit-and-run crash.
Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Uniontown Police responded to a call that a blue Honda Civic had been involved in a hit-and-run along North Gallatin Avenue and was last seen by witnesses turning onto Penn Street.
As police drove west on Penn Street, they saw the car and conducted a traffic stop on Main Street.
As officers exited their patrol vehicle, the Honda continued to pull forward until the driver, Juan Henry Bell Jr., 29, was given orders to stop and turn the vehicle off.
Police said the front end of the car was heavily damaged, the air bags were deployed and the windshield was cracked.
When Bell got out of the vehicle, police said a silver handgun and cellphone in his lap fell to the ground. He bent to retrieve them and police took him to the ground away from the gun, according to court paperwork.
Police said Bell resisted putting his hands behind his back to be handcuffed. Once he was, officers searched him and found a plastic bag containing 9mm bullets in his pants pocket, the charges allege.
The gun that allegedly fell off of Bell’s lap was a 9mm pistol with one round in the chamber and the serial number filed off, police said.
During a search of the car, police allegedly found a black zip bag and wallet that contained $530, a large amount of Suboxone packages, prescription anxiety medication and a plastic bag containing five grams of cocaine.
The complaint contended Bell lied about his name and smelled of alcohol. Once police confirmed his identity, they conducted a background check and found that he had a charge of possession of a firearm by a minor and was not allowed to possess a firearm.
Police charged Bell with persons not to posses firearms, possession of a firearm with altered manufacturer’s number, firearms not to be carried without a license, false identification to law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, DUI and driving with a suspended license before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros.
Bell is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 19.
He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond.
